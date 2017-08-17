Man arrested after firing gun inside a home

KENNEWICK, WA - A 43-year old man is in the Benton County Jail after allegedly firing off a gun and destroying property. Someone called police and reported a drunk man had fired off a gun inside a home on the 600 Block of North Conway Place in Kennewick Wednesday night.

Officers arrived and arrested Peter Scoglio. Detectives got a search warrant for the house and recovered evidence related to this incident. He's now facing charges for destruction of property, firing a gun, reckless endangerment, and domestic violence.