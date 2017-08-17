Suspect holed up in Barcelona bar after driving van into crowd, killing 13

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - The Latest on the van that ran into a crowd in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district (all times local):



6:30 p.m.



A Barcelona broadcaster is reporting that a man thought to be the driver of a van that drove into pedestrians is held up in a bar that is surrounded by police.



Barcelona's Tv3: also reported Thursday that the Spanish passport of a person of Moroccan origin was found at the scene of the attack that police say has left at least one person dead.



The television station says police have surrounded a bar called Rey de Istanbul.



Police haven't confirmed they have a suspect cornered. Barcelona's El Pais newspaper reported earlier that police were seeking more than one suspect in an unnamed bar.



Meanwhile, a regional government official says all public festivities scheduled in Barcelona are temporarily canceled.



___



6:10 p.m.



A government official in Barcelona says one person has been confirmed dead and 32 others injured in the van attack in the city's historic Las Ramblas district.



Catalonia's regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said during a news conference on Thursday: "Unfortunately the number of fatalities will likely rise."



Media in Barcelona are reporting that up to 13 died in the attack.



Barcelona police said on Twitter that 10 of the 32 people injured were seriously hurt.



A van mounted a sidewalk in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians on Thursday afternoon.



___



7:05 p.m.



The White House says President Donald Trump has been alerted to the unfolding situation in Barcelona.



Chief of staff John Kelly is aware of the developments and is keeping the president informed.



Trump is on a working vacation at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. His wife, first lady Melania Trump, sent her "thoughts and prayers" to Barcelona via Twitter.



Police in Spain have confirmed fatalities after a van slammed into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district.



___



6:53 p.m.



Police in Spain have confirmed they are investigating the van incident in Barcelona as a terror attack, while local media reports say that up to 13 people have been killed.



A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season.



Catalan police said: "We confirm the terrorist attack. The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."



Media outlets, including Cadena SER radio station and TV3, are reporting up to 13 dead. Other reports had varying death tolls.



An official death toll has not been issued.



___



6:35 p.m.



Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate.



He says he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified." Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by.



The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block.



His street now is deserted.



Fleming says: "It's just kind of a tense situation...."Clearly, people were scared."



___



6:30 p.m.



Police in Spain have confirmed there are fatalities after a van slammed into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district.



Catalan police tweeted that "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying numbers. The Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper is reporting at least one dead and 20 injured.



A van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas area, slamming into pedestrians. At least five were seen lying on the ground on the popular tourist street.



El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, says the two perpetrators are holed up in a bar in central Barcelona. Various local media reports have called it a terror attack, but authorities haven't officially confirmed it.



___



6:20 p.m.



Spain's El Pais newspaper says that Barcelona police are treating the van crash as a terror attack.



Authorities say a van mounted a sidewalk in the iconic Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians. Local media reports say there are several injured.



El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that the perpetrators are holed up in a nearby bar. Some local media have reported bursts of gunfire.



Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a "large contingent of security forces and emergency services" deployed in the area.



___



6:10 p.m.



Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash in Barcelona are holed up in a bar.



A van mounted a sidewalk in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas in Barcelona, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians. Local media say several people have been injured in the crash.



Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a "large contingent of security forces and emergency services" deployed in the area.



___



5:45 p.m.



A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.



In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.



Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.



___



5:40 p.m.



Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.



In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street Thursday afternoon and were apparently being helped by police and others.



Police cordoned off the broad street and shut down its stores. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of the emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.



Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.



___



5: 35 p.m.



Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district.



They say on their Twitter account that several people are possibly injured.



In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street and were apparently being helped by police and others.



Police cordoned off the broad street and shut down its stores



___



5:30 p.m.



Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district.



Police say on their Twitter account there are possibly several injured.



The El Pais newspaper said several people were left lying on the ground. Police cordoned off the street and shut down its stores.