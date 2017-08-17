Local woman from Barcelona speaks to her family who was near attack

BARCELONA, SPAIN - In the aftermath of the Barcelona terrorist attack that left 13 dead and approximately 100 others injured, we hear from someone living right here in Kennewick who's from Barcelona, and had family members near the scene of the attack when it happened.

Marisol Mahony told reporter Rex Carlin that her family was in the area of the attack in what she says is one of the busiest areas of Barcelona.

Mahony said her family's home is about 20 minutes from the scene along Las Ramblas Avenue, but she says her relatives were eating at a restaurant at the port when the attack happened around 5:30 p.m. local time...less than a half mile from the scene. This sparked worry for Marisol until she could get a hold of them over the phone to make sure they were okay.

"At that moment, half my family was over there because they went to eat at a restaurant that was in the port, so they were around there when it happened, so it wasn't very good," Mahony said.

She added that her family is okay, and she elaborated that the area where the attack happened is a major tourist area, with bars and restaurants and lots of foot traffic. She also said that area is also a very popular shopping spot in Barcelona so it's an area with a lot of locals and tourists, making it a very crowded section of the city during the day.

