Subs with the Fuzz in West Richland
Today, West Richland Police Department held their first ever 'Subs with the Fuzz' event at the Subway on Van Giesen.More >>
Kennewick Irrigation District celebrates 100 years
Today marks the 100th anniversary for the Kennewick Irrigation District, founded all the way back in 1917.More >>
Local woman from Barcelona speaks to her family who was near attack
In the aftermath of the Barcelona terrorist attack that left 13 dead and approximately 100 others injured, we hear from someone living right here in Kennewick who's from Barcelona, and had family members near the scene of the attack when it happened.More >>
All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy
One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire.More >>
Man arrested after firing gun inside a home
A 43-year old man is in the Benton County Jail after allegedly firing off a gun and destroying property.More >>
Drugs or alcohol play factor in rollover accident
A 31-year-old Kennewick woman is stable after rolling her car on State Route 397 near the Finley city limits.More >>
Eclipse glasses fly off the shelves in the Tri-Cities
If you were hoping to grab some eclipse glasses before the big event, unfortunately you're out of luck...because the last place that we know had them in the Tri-Cities has now completely sold out.More >>
Sheriffs arrest two people in Richland drug bust
The Benton County Sheriff's Office Gang Team made a drug bust this morning in Richland that ended with two people being arrested.More >>
Walla Walla Little League families helped by community to attend world series
It's been a whirlwind for the Walla Walla Valley Little League Team since Saturday's win over La Grande, Oregon to send Walla Walla to the Little League World Series.More >>
Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks: $70 tickets for Aug. 25 game vs. Chiefs
17 seats are left for Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks, for the August 25 pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
