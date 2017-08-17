Kennewick Irrigation District celebrates 100 years

KENNEWICK, WA - Today marks the 100th anniversary for the Kennewick Irrigation District, founded all the way back in 1917. Reporter Karly Tinsley visited earlier to take a little trip back in time to see some of its history.

Celebrating 100 years of becoming an official special purpose district in Washington state, KID partnered with East Benton County Historical Society to put on an event that included newspaper clippings, photos, and even the pen President Truman used to authorize the Kennewick Highlands Project.

Today, they wanted to take this opportunity to educate the public on who they are because District Manager Chuck Freeman says a lot of people are moving here from outside the west and they don't know that we get water differently.

"They're used to water that comes out of the faucet, and its there and here, it's different," Freeman said. "We're diverting from a river in Prosser and bringing it all the way through Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, Benton County, all the way through to Finley and then discharging it to the Columbia River."

Another cool thing they had there was a huge tree root that ended up breaking a tube underground. The moral of that story is to always call before you plant trees, because huge roots like that can cause serious damage if they're planted in the wrong spot.