Yakima youth have back-to-school fun with 'Where in the Valley is Carmen Sandiego?'

YAKIMA, WA - Show and movie reboots from the 90's are all the rage right now, from 'Fuller House' to 'Will and Grace'. Well, some Yakima businesses are getting in on the fun with a scavenger hunt for kids but with a twist.

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? The iconic 90's game show and cartoon is making a comeback in Yakima, but this time it's "Where in the Valley is Carmen Sandiego? A back to school scavenger hunt for kids of any age.

"The idea is that Carmen Sandiego stole all these landmarks and hid them in various businesses around the valley," said Lea Draven, manager at The Nest.

Kids can pick up passport booklets at ten local businesses, including: The Nest near 48th Avenue and Tieton, Bearded Monkey Cycling on Nob Hill Boulevard, and Patina Second Hand Soul on Second Street in downtown Yakima. It's a back to school shopping event, but is also one that's educational.

"They look around the shop and try to find a landmark that's hung up somewhere in the business," Draven said. "It's just a piece of paper with a little fun fact about a landmark from around the world."

Where in the Valley is Carmen Sandiego was created by Yaki-Mamas Business Networking Group. They were inspired by Inklings Bookshop "Where's Waldo Passport Event."

There's still time to grab a passport before the event ends on Saturday. If you turn them in by 1:00 p.m. that day, you'll be entered into a raffle to win lots of prizes, including four tickets to Central City Comic Con.

"It's been a nice little blast from my past. I loved Carmen Sandiego when I was a kid. So seeing other people, the newer generations get into it as much as I think they will, it's kind of heart warming for me."

To close out the "Where in the Valley is Carmen Sandiego Passport Week," three of the local businesses participating will be having events to celebrate.

Here are the dates and times for the events:

Friday, August 18th at Bearded Monkey Cycling & Fitness located at 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd. from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 19th at The Nest at 615 S. 48th Ave. Suite A from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 19th at Rock Rose Boutique at 5641 Summitview Ave. from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.