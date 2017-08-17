One man in Yakima is gathering quite a car collection

YAKIMA, WA - James Grimes has a lot of toy and die cast cars. He has close to 300, to be exact. Each one is different, and each one has its own story.

"I needed something to do, so my tremendous love of cars showed up and I started collecting cars," said Grimes.

The 82-year-old retired man's interest in cars started when he was 11. As he grew, so did his love for cars.

"I started to learn to drive at age 16 and I've done everything and have had a ton of cars; stock cars, modified cars, drag cars," said Grimes.

His current collection started in 2009. Before he dedicated himself to this hobby, he had another love...his wife. She passed away that same year.

"She was very loving and very caring and we had a day care for many years," Grimes said.

Grimes' cars come from all over. During his spare time, he searches antique shops and stores for the perfect addition.

"When I go shopping around in stores, wherever I find one, if I don't have it or if I like the texture of it or the style of it then I buy it," said Grimes.

His cars range from $5 - $200. Despite purchasing most of them, his favorite one was a gift.

"It's a '56 Chevrolet Belair convertible, it's the car the Enterprise Rent-A-Car started his rent-a-car business with," said Grimes.

Grimes hopes to grow his collection even more and encourages others to find their passion.

"Find a hobby, whether it be salt shakers or dishes or pans, or whatever," said Grimes.