Kristina on the Course: Swing tips that will help everyone - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kristina on the Course: Swing tips that will help everyone

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about very helpful swing tips.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures