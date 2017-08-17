Subs with the Fuzz in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Today, West Richland Police Department held their first ever 'Subs with the Fuzz' event at the Subway on Van Giesen. This type of event is similar to the 'Coffee with a Cop' concept where people can meet the local police officers in a more relaxed setting.

Sergeant Ryan Boyce of the West Richland Police Department says they rely a lot on the community to assist them with their jobs, and events like these help build trust between them and the community.

Today, they had free coffee, snacks, and a police car available, and even Magruff the Crime Dog was there for the little ones.

We spoke with one parent there who says that events like these are great for the kids.

"We want them to know the police, that there are safe places and safe people to go to," said Troy Lang, a West Richland resident. "Especially in West Richland. We're the safest city in the state, so it's a great time to come out and celebrate our officers and all they do for our community."

Depending on today's success, the West Richland Police Department is looking at doing possibly two or three more events like this over the year. So if you didn't make it out there today, you still may have another chance in the future.