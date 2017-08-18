Pasco Police surround home for court order violation

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police say there is no danger to the public after a short standoff early Friday morning.

Police responded to a home near Maltese Drive in Pasco for a suspect with a court order violation. Officers thought there could be weapons in the house and tried to get him to come out.

After failed attempts to make contact officers decided to leave because there was a possibility the suspect wasn't in the home.

Officers tell NBC Right Now the man is not in custody and they aren't actively looking for him, but say he will have his day in court for the violations.