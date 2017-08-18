Troopers seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist is shot on SR 395 in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking for witnesses after a man was shot in the leg while riding his motorcycle on State Route 395.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday near the King City Truck Stop north of Pasco.

Paramedics took the man to Lourdes in Pasco to be treated.

Three other men who were also riding motorcycles have been detained and detectives interviewed some witnesses in the area, but they believe more people may have seen what happened.

Call WSP Detective Scott Neustel at 249-6743 if you have any information.