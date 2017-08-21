28-year-old arrested after firing gun in Parker

PARKER, WA - One suspect is in custody after a weapons offense on the 200 Block of Main Street in Parker, Washington.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say a 50-year-old white man got into a fight with a 28-year-old he knew around 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies say during the fight the 28-year-old showed a pistol and asked if he knew what would happen to his body if he shot him. The suspect then pointed the pistol at the victim's house and asked if he knew what would happen to his home if he fired there. He then shot the gun while holding the victim's head.

Deputies say there are other homes in the area, but no injuries have been reported.

After investigating, they found the suspect's home on the 400 Block of Yakima Street in Parker.

They tried contacting the suspect inside the home, deputies called the Yakima Police Department SWAT team and the Wapato Police department. They got a warrant and took the suspect into custody without incident. They did find the gun involved in the incident.

The suspect is now in the Yakima County Jail on Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Harassment Charges.

No name are being released at this time.