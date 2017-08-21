Two arrested in connection to graffiti over the weekend - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PROSSER, WA - A 24-year-old Temecula, California man and a 30-year-old Yakima man are in police custody in connection to graffiti.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the railroad tracks off Gibbon Place over the weekend for reports of people on the train tracks. When deputies got there, four men ran away on foot, deputies caught and detained two. 

After investigating, deputies found the men were "tagging" the side of the rail car. 

Andrew Garcia and Jacob Lewis are now facing trespassing and malicious mischief. 

