Pasco Police looking for suspect in rape case

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for a man involved in a rape case. They say 24-year old Inosenio Buenaventura warrants for arrest but are looking for him in connection to a rape on Sunday morning.

Officers say he's about 5'4" weighs 200 lbs. And has tattoos on his face, head, and neck.

If you have any information you should call Franklin County Dispatch. If you know where he is right now, you should call 911.