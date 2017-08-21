Kennewick Police investigating after finding shell casings

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still investigating after finding several shell casings on the 100 Block of South Conway Place. Police responded to the neighborhood just after 2:00 Sunday morning.

There wasn't any damage to nearby homes and no injuries have been reported.

Witnesses told police they saw a white or silver four door sedan leaving the area.

Anyone with information should call KPD at (509) 628-0333.