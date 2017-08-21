The Great American Solar Eclipse Slideshow 2017 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

The Great American Solar Eclipse Slideshow 2017

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

UNITED STATES - Who was able to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21? If you missed it, no worries! Our viewers have sent in these amazing photos of this phenomenon.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures