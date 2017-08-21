The Great American Solar Eclipse Slideshow 2017

The Great American Solar Eclipse Slideshow 2017Posted: Updated:
Patient rescued after falling near Palouse Falls
One person is recovering at a Spokane hospital after falling near Palouse Falls over the weekend.
Deputies think person of interest in shooting heading to California
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are now saying the person of interest involved in a shooting last week may be heading to southern California.
Kennewick Police investigating after finding shell casings
Kennewick Police are still investigating after finding several shell casings on the 100 Block of South Conway Place.
Pasco Police looking for suspect in rape case
Pasco Police are looking for a man involved in a rape case.
Two arrested in connection to graffiti over the weekend
A 24-year-old Temecula, California man and a 30-year-old Yakima man are in police custody in connection to graffiti.
Driving safety for the solar eclipse
How to stay safe if you're driving to see the solar eclipse.
Police looking for witnesses in Sunday's officer involved shooting in Kennewick
The Tri-City Special Investigative Unit is continuing the investigation into yesterday's Officer involved shooting that occurred at 10th and Olympia.
Troopers seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist is shot on SR 395 in Pasco
Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking for witnesses after a man was shot in the leg while riding his motorcycle on State Route 395. It happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday near the King City Truck Stop north of Pasco.
Pasco Police surround home for court order violation
Pasco Police say there is no danger to the public after a short standoff early Friday morning.
Subs with the Fuzz in West Richland
Today, West Richland Police Department held their first ever 'Subs with the Fuzz' event at the Subway on Van Giesen.
