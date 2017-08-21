Symptoms of eye damage from looking at eclipse

WASHINGTON - Many of you watched the eclipse with special glasses or with a shadow box, but there may be a few of you who couldn't resist looking directly at the sun.

If you did, here are the symptoms of eye damage.

Local eye doctors say you won't necessarily feel any pain and it could take days before symptoms show up, but early signs could include:

- Loss of central vision

- Distorted vision

- Altered color vision

- Afterimages

If you do experience discomfort or vision problems, make an appointment with an eye doctor for an examination.