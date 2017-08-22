Granger man dies more than a week after motorcycle accident

YAKIMA, WA - The 93-year-old Granger man involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month has died.

WSP says Paul Stanton was trying to get onto Interstate 82 at exit 31 near the Yakima city limits when he didn't negotiate the ramp and hit the jersey barrier on August 9th. Stanton was ejected and landed in the road.

Troopers say Stanton wasn't paying enough attention and drugs and alcohol didn't play a factor in the accident.

Medics took him to the hospital where he died Saturday.