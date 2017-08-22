Deputies arrest person of interest in shooting

UPDATE 8/24:

PASCO, WA - The person of interest in the shooting of Mariah Coronado is now in the Benton County Jail.

Deputies say they arrested Christian M. Hernandez in Pasco around 6:30 Thursday night. He's being held on an investigative hold for unlawful possession of a firearm and a Department of Corrections hold.

Deputies are still looking for the potential witnesses to this. If you see 26-year-old Francisco Morales Junior or 25-year-old Jazmin Torres you should call police immediately.

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are now saying the person of interest involved in a shooting last week may be heading to southern California.

They say 24-year-old Christian Hernandez is wanted for allegedly shooting 22-year-old Mariah Coronado in the back. Medics took her to Kadlec where she's now in stable condition. Deputies say they consider him armed and dangerous.

They think he's with two potential witnesses, 26-year-old Francisco Morales Junior and 25-year-old Jazmin Torres. Deputies think they could be driving a 2012 beige Chevrolet Malibu.

If you see any of them please call (509) 628-0333 or 911.