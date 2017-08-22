Deputies think person of interest in shooting heading to California

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are now saying the person of interest involved in a shooting last week may be heading to southern California.

They say 24-year-old Christian Hernandez is wanted for allegedly shooting 22-year-old Mariah Coronado in the back. Medics took her to Kadlec where she's now in stable condition. Deputies say they consider him armed and dangerous.

They think he's with two potential witnesses, 24-year-old Francisco Morales Junior and 25-year-old Jazmin Torres. Deputies think they could be driving a 2012 beige Chevrolet Malibu.

If you see any of them please call (509) 628-0333 or 911.