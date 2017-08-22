Patient rescued after falling near Palouse Falls - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Patient rescued after falling near Palouse Falls

PALOUSE FALLS, WA - One person is recovering at a Spokane hospital after falling near Palouse Falls over the weekend. Rescuers say the patient was on the trail when they fell Saturday. 

Pasco Fire, Tri-County TRT, and Life Flight all responded to the scene. Rescuers used a slat stretcher to get the patient over the narrow, steep and rocky terrain. Life Flight then airlifted them to the hospital. 

No word on their condition. 

