Patient rescued after falling near Palouse Falls

PALOUSE FALLS, WA - One person is recovering at a Spokane hospital after falling near Palouse Falls over the weekend. Rescuers say the patient was on the trail when they fell Saturday.

Pasco Fire, Tri-County TRT, and Life Flight all responded to the scene. Rescuers used a slat stretcher to get the patient over the narrow, steep and rocky terrain. Life Flight then airlifted them to the hospital.

No word on their condition.