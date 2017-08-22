Five men in jail in connection to Friday's shooting on Highway 395

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Five men are now in jail after Friday's shooting involving a motorcyclist.

We now know that the five men arrested are part of the motorcycle club "Hells Angels" out of California. Washington State Patrol was able to identify the five men as "Hells Angels" by their clothing.

47-year-old Jason A. Marshall, 55-year-old Neal G. Foulger, 47-year-old William D. Smeeton, 66-year-old William I. Maclean, and 59-year-old Michael A. Smullen are being held in Franklin County Jail right now after one of their fellow members, 52-year-old Dennis Donahue, was shot in the leg.

It all happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon. WSP first thought they were going to a rollover collision on Highway 395, but instead it was a shooting.

Three of the five motorcycles were hit by bullets. Investigators say they found the gun about 15 feet away from the incident on the street.

A witness says two groups of motorcycles passed him going north on Hwy 395 as he fixed his car on the side of the road. Three of the motorcyclists pulled over and one of them pulled a gun on the witness.

Investigators say the other two motorcyclists convinced the one with the pistol to stop, and then the three rode off.

Moments later, Donahue, who was wearing body armor at the time, was shot in the leg.

They're all being held on suspicion of criminal mischief, with the exception of Marshall and Fougler, who are also being held with unlawful possession of a firearm.

No one has been charged with any crime relating to the shooting.

Right now, Donahue is in serious condition at Kadlec Medical Center.

