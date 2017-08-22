Hypertension, obesity contributing factors in maternal deaths in WA

OLYMPIA, WA – Department of Health issued its 2014-2015 Maternal Mortality Review Report on maternal deaths today, and obesity and hypertension were common factors in pregnancy-related maternal deaths.

The Maternal Mortality Review Panel (MMRP) found that a higher than normal body mass index was a contributing factor in 31 percent of the pregnancy-related deaths, and hypertensive disorders was nearly 20 percent.

There were 69 maternal deaths in Washington in 2014-2015.

, which are maternal deaths that occur during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy, from a cause that is not related to pregnancy. 16 deaths were categorized as pregnancy-related, which are maternal deaths that occur during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy from a pregnancy complication, a chain of events initiated by pregnancy, or the aggravation of an unrelated condition by the physiologic effects of pregnancy.

The pregnancy-related maternal mortality ratio in the state was nine deaths per year per 100,000 births for 2014-2015. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national ratio was about 17 in 2013.

The MMRP recommendations: