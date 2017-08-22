CRIME STOPPERS: Ruben Campos

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Ruben Campos.

Campos is 27 years old (DOB: 04/10/83) and his last known residence city is Pasco. He is Hispanic, 5'07", 193 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a two-inch scar on his left arm.

Campos has been charged with a felony violation of a no-contact order and assault in the third degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS.