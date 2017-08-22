Going Viral: Smart phone apps and youth safety program

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department has teamed up with the Regional ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Taskforce to offer a free "Going Viral" class for parents to better understand the online apps that are available and how they can be used to commit crimes against children.

With an increase in the use of smart phones and the continuous release of new, downloadable applications, Richland Crime Prevention Specialist Cerise Peck is teaming up with other safety organizations to offer a series of workshops to help reduce the confusion and to educate parents and other care givers about online dangers, and what to do to minimize your child's risk. This is the second class in the program, "Screenshot Series: Going Viral -- A Parent's Guide to Online Safety."

The program will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford Street. A previously recorded version can also be viewed at (https://youtu.be/ApIn95MfMYQ) from Richland's CityView Youtube Channel.