20-year-old Pasco man arrested for stalking numerous women

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department received several reports over the past two months of a male in a red Dodge Durango that approached women joggers in the early morning hours and made inappropriate comments to them.

Detectives identified a suspect vehicle with a license plate and identified areas of the city where the suspect would frequent.

This morning, patrol officers conducted targeted patrols in those areas and located the red Durango driven by the suspect in these incidents. 20-year-old Luis Garcia-Ponce of Pasco was arrested and booked into jail for Stalking.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone experienced a similar incident that has not been reported to police, please call dispatch at 509-628-0333.