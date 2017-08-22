Dialed In: Krista Patterson combines business and pleasure in her dream jobPosted: Updated:
Five men in jail in connection to Friday's shooting on Highway 395
Five men are in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at a driver before Friday's shooting on Highway 395.More >>
How the solar eclipse affected our solar energy
A day later, the total solar eclipse is still the talk of the town.More >>
Swastikas and bomb threat prompt WSU dorm evacuation
Dozens of students were evacuated from a dormitory at Washington State University after students reported vandals had scratched several swastikas and a vague bomb threat onto the walls.More >>
Dialed In: Krista Patterson combines business and pleasure in her dream job
Krista Patterson is a Pasco native whose passion for fitness, the outdoors, yoga and eastern Washington lead her to create her own dream job.More >>
20-year-old Pasco man arrested for stalking numerous women
The Kennewick Police Department received several reports over the past two months of a male in a red Dodge Durango that approached women joggers in the early morning hours and made inappropriate comments to them.More >>
Going Viral: Smart phone apps and youth safety program
The Richland Police Department has teamed up with the Regional ICAC Taskforce to offer a free "Going Viral" class for parents to better understand the online apps that are available and how they can be used to commit crimes against children.More >>
Hypertension, obesity contributing factors in maternal deaths in WA
Department of Health issued its 2014-2015 Maternal Mortality Review Report on maternal deaths today, and obesity and hypertension were common factors in pregnancy-related maternal deaths.More >>
Kennewick Police investigating after finding shell casings
Kennewick Police are still investigating after finding several shell casings on the 100 Block of South Conway Place.More >>
Pasco Police looking for suspect in rape case
Pasco Police are looking for a man involved in a rape case.More >>
Two arrested in connection to graffiti over the weekend
A 24-year-old Temecula, California man and a 30-year-old Yakima man are in police custody in connection to graffiti.More >>
