Selah Transportation "schools" hit 90's song with a kid-friendly parody

SELAH, WA - It's hard to believe, but school will be starting in just about a week for many school districts in our area.

In Selah, transportation employees are having extra fun on the job. They've produced, written, and starred in a parody music video of Sir Mix-A-Lot's 90's hit, "Baby Got Back". "Bus Got Back" is about the drivers and students having fun while riding the school bus.

Between getting approval from the Selah School District to rewriting the lyrics, it took about 8 months to finish. The star of the video, "DJ Special K"...let's just say he's very modest about his singing.

"I'm not the best rapper," admits Kelly Staymates with Selah Transportation. "Usually the best 'rapping' I do is my gigantic lunch that I bring every day. But it's just fun to get the kids involved and get them dancing and put smiles on everybody's face."

All of the people working in the transportation department are super talented. Driver Glenda Barry was the one who produced the video and also wrote the lyrics.

But this is not the first video Selah Transportation has done. They've also done a parody of Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" called "All About That Bus". That video has more than 100,000 views on YouTube!

"Bus Got Back" was uploaded back in May and so far has over 5,000 views. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnkRjXRw12Y