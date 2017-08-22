Student RA arrested in connection with bomb threats at WSU dorm

8-29-17 UPDATE:

PULLMAN, WA (AP) - Police at Washington State University have arrested a student in connection with a series of bomb threats recently made against Stimson Hall.

Campus police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of threatening to bomb and three counts of felony harassment. The sophomore was arrested without incident Monday night in Stimson Hall.

Tecuatl worked as a resident advisor at the dormitory.

During the course of the investigation, officers searched a computer in the student's room and found evidence connecting him to the threats.

Police say there is no evidence that Tecuatl had the ability to carry out his alleged threats.

-------------------------------------------------------

PULLMAN, WA (AP) - Dozens of students were evacuated from a dormitory at Washington State University after students reported vandals had scratched several swastikas and a vague bomb threat onto the walls.

The graffiti was reported about 10 p.m. Monday. Police inspected Simson Hall and found no evidence of explosives, and the students were allowed back in shortly after 2 a.m.

WSU assistant police chief Steve Hansen says the Nazi symbols were etched into walls in stairwells and common areas on multiple floors of the building. He said the markings were thin and hardly visible and appeared to have been created with a sharp knife.

He says the bomb threat was simply the word "bomb" above a time: 1 a.m.