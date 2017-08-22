Swastikas and bomb threat prompt WSU dorm evacuation

PULLMAN, WA (AP) - Dozens of students were evacuated from a dormitory at Washington State University after students reported vandals had scratched several swastikas and a vague bomb threat onto the walls.

The graffiti was reported about 10 p.m. Monday. Police inspected Simson Hall and found no evidence of explosives, and the students were allowed back in shortly after 2 a.m.

WSU assistant police chief Steve Hansen says the Nazi symbols were etched into walls in stairwells and common areas on multiple floors of the building. He said the markings were thin and hardly visible and appeared to have been created with a sharp knife.

He says the bomb threat was simply the word "bomb" above a time: 1 a.m.