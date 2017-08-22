Yakima City Council study session covers adding new parking meters

YAKIMA, WA - At today's Yakima City Council study session, it was decided that two proposals will be put together in regard to downtown parking; one of them about using parking meters.

"To provide free parking at a downtown, you have to pay for lighting, you have to pay for landscaping, you have to pay for cleaning, you have to pay for snow removal, you have to pay for re-striping," said the City of Yakima's Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins.

The last time meters were used in downtown was in 2012. The proposal would look at adding 15, which would be placed along Yakima Avenue between First and Third Street, along side streets on Second and Third Street, and the City's two main parking lots.

"It's costing us more and more to perform this service every year to do the upkeep on our lots," said Hawkins.

The second proposal could mean the temporary closing of a heavily-used parking lot across the street from the Capitol Theatre.

"Really, this is to simulate what it would be like when the plaza is there and the effect on parking activity in the area," Hawkins said.

These are only proposals; none of these have been passed. If anyone has any opinions they'd like to share with the City about the proposals, they can do so by attending the next city council meeting.