Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-Up

Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-UpPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Council meeting about parking meters
Council meeting about parking meters
Selah's annual kindergarten round up
Selah's annual kindergarten round up
"Bus Got Back" by Selah Transportation
"Bus Got Back" by Selah Transportation
Eclipse at Heritage University in Toppenish
Eclipse at Heritage University in Toppenish
Woman remembers solar eclipse in Sri Lanka
Woman remembers solar eclipse in Sri Lanka
Rita, a Prosser resident, has memories that span across continents! she's originally from Sri Lanka, and told us that when they had a solar eclipse decades ago, they didn't have any of the modern technologies that we have today. Including eclipse glasses.So, schools in Sri Lanka had students make some lenses of their own.
We spoke with local eye doctors who told us that they do not recommend this method.More >>
Rita, a Prosser resident, has memories that span across continents! she's originally from Sri Lanka, and told us that when they had a solar eclipse decades ago, they didn't have any of the modern technologies that we have today. Including eclipse glasses.So, schools in Sri Lanka had students make some lenses of their own.
We spoke with local eye doctors who told us that they do not recommend this method.More >>
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Family of 9 rescued off the Yakima River
Family of 9 rescued off the Yakima River
Kittitas County Sheriff's River Rescue and a member from Red's Fly Shop responded to a rafting accident involving a family of 9, ranging in age from 2-year-old Jaden Li to the 80-year-old grandparents Ling and Jin Li.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's River Rescue and a member from Red's Fly Shop responded to a rafting accident involving a family of 9, ranging in age from 2-year-old Jaden Li to the 80-year-old grandparents Ling and Jin Li.More >>
Granger man dies more than a week after motorcycle accident
Granger man dies more than a week after motorcycle accident
The 93-year-old Granger man involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month has died.More >>
The 93-year-old Granger man involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month has died.More >>
28-year-old arrested after firing gun in Parker
28-year-old arrested after firing gun in Parker
One suspect is in custody after a weapons offense on the 200 Block of Main Street in Parker, Washington.More >>
One suspect is in custody after a weapons offense on the 200 Block of Main Street in Parker, Washington.More >>
Driving safety for the solar eclipse
Driving safety for the solar eclipse
How to stay safe if you're driving to see the solar eclipse.More >>
How to stay safe if you're driving to see the solar eclipse.More >>
One man in Yakima is gathering quite a car collection
One man in Yakima is gathering quite a car collection
James Grimes has a lot of toy and diecast cars. He has close to 300, to be exact.More >>
James Grimes has a lot of toy and diecast cars. He has close to 300, to be exact.More >>
Yakima youth have back-to-school fun with 'Where in the Valley is Carmen Sandiego?'
Yakima youth have back-to-school fun with 'Where in the Valley is Carmen Sandiego?'
Show and movie reboots from the 90's are all the rage right now, from 'Fuller House' to 'Will and Grace'.More >>
Show and movie reboots from the 90's are all the rage right now, from 'Fuller House' to 'Will and Grace'.More >>
Norse Ridge Fire causes evacuations; zero percent contained
Norse Ridge Fire causes evacuations; zero percent contained
In the Wenatchee National Forest, the Norse Ridge Fire is burning hundreds of acres.More >>
In the Wenatchee National Forest, the Norse Ridge Fire is burning hundreds of acres.More >>
Unattended pan with cooking oil sparks kitchen fire
Unattended pan with cooking oil sparks kitchen fire
Firefighters say a kitchen fire damaged a home in Yakima early Wednesday morning.More >>
Firefighters say a kitchen fire damaged a home in Yakima early Wednesday morning.More >>
Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-Up
Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-Up
School kids across our region are enjoying their last days of summer vacation, but for kids in kindergarten, the idea of school may be scary.More >>
School kids across our region are enjoying their last days of summer vacation, but for kids in kindergarten, the idea of school may be scary.More >>
Yakima City Council study session covers adding new parking meters
Yakima City Council study session covers adding new parking meters
At today's Yakima City Council study session, it was decided that two proposals will be put together in regard to downtown parking; one of them about using parking meters.More >>
At today's Yakima City Council study session, it was decided that two proposals will be put together in regard to downtown parking; one of them about using parking meters.More >>