Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-Up

SELAH, WA - School kids across our region are enjoying their last days of summer vacation, but for kids in kindergarten, the idea of school may be scary.

This is why the Selah School District is trying to ease some of the fears their tiniest students may have with their Kindergarten Round-Up.

For at least 15 years, this super cute event has parents come to the Transportation Department with their small scholars to get in a practice run on the bus before their first official day of school.

They tour the bus, then learn about the rules...like how to get on and off safely, the proper way to sit in your seat, and making sure to always wear bus name tags just in case something goes wrong.

"They get on this big vehicle for the first time; it's like a station wagon that's painted yellow where you can haul 80 kids," said Debbie McGuire with Selah Transportation. "So they're excited, and you know the kids get to meet other kids that might be in the kindergarten classes at the round-up."

Transportation employees estimate that as many as kindergartners will participate in this year's round-up.

School officials say if you have any questions about the upcoming year, visit selahschools.org.