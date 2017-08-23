Everyone okay after mattress catches fire inside home - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA - Benton County firefighters tell NBC Right Now everyone is okay after a mattress caught on fire inside a house in Richland Wednesday morning.

Someone inside the house called and reported flames coming from a bed on the 2100 Block of Hudson Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Responding units got the flames out and say there wasn't too much damage.

No word on what started it.    

