Two dead after fiery crash near Naches

NEAR NACHES, WA- The Washington State Patrol says two people died in a three car crash late Tuesday night.

Medics pronounced 33-year-old Daniel Powell of Mabton and 42-year-old Tabatha Ziebach of Naches dead at the scene. Powell was eastbound on SR 12 near milepost 190 when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, causing the chain reaction crash. Powell's car came to a rest on the south side of SR 12 and caught fire just before midnight.

The third driver involved, 27-year-old Justin Reynolds was not injured and was able to drive away from the scene after troopers arrived to investigate.

Right now, WSP is investigating this crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

NACHES, WA - Highway 12 is back open at milepost 190 near Naches after an accident forced it to close for a few hours.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed both lanes of the highway just after 1:00 Wednesday morning and reopened around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

WSDOT says there was an accident involving multiple cars.

