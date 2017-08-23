Fire on Hanford Reach land burns about 700 acres

HANFORD, WA - Firefighters are now saying high voltage lines may have caused the fire burning on Hanford Reach land. They say static electricity caused the lines to spark just 19 minutes after the peak of the solar eclipse Monday morning. Investigators think this means the flames started either at the peak of the eclipse or shortly after.

Firefighters say this can happen when the humidity, temperature, and air movement are just right.

The flames started near Ringold Road and destroyed about 700 acres of land.