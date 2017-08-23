Granger police chief steps down after making agreement with City

GRANGER, WA - After more than a year and a half, the uncertainty and controversy surrounding Granger Police Chief Robert Perales is finally over.

He is out as chief of the small town after reaching a "separation and retirement" agreement with the city.

In exchange for voluntarily retiring on Monday, the City will be paying him more than $55,000 of unpaid regular salary, and all accrued and accumulated vacation leave, sick leave, holiday pay, and comp time.

Perales had been on paid administrative leave since February last year after he was charged with stalking and perjury. Then back in May, Perales entered in an Alford plea for making false statements under oath.

In response to the agreement, the City sent out a press release saying in part: "With a separation and retirement agreement in place the City has insured that it can move forward in a positive direction, without the potential of a lawsuit or union grievance blocking its path."

The statement went on to say that the mayor and council are happy that this matter is finally resolved so the focus can return to the positive things happening in Granger.

Now, the City of Granger is looking for a new police chief.