Granger police chief steps down after making agreement with City
Powerball now has an app
Toppenish fire deals $1 million in damage
Granger police chief retires
Council meeting about parking meters
Selah's annual kindergarten round up
Two dead after fiery crash near Naches
Highway 12 is back open at milepost 190 near Naches after an accident forced it to close for a few hours.More >>
Selah School District hosts their annual Kindergarten Round-Up
School kids across our region are enjoying their last days of summer vacation, but for kids in kindergarten, the idea of school may be scary.More >>
Yakima City Council study session covers adding new parking meters
At today's Yakima City Council study session, it was decided that two proposals will be put together in regard to downtown parking; one of them about using parking meters.More >>
Family of 9 rescued off the Yakima River
Kittitas County Sheriff's River Rescue and a member from Red's Fly Shop responded to a rafting accident involving a family of 9, ranging in age from 2-year-old Jaden Li to the 80-year-old grandparents Ling and Jin Li.More >>
Granger man dies more than a week after motorcycle accident
The 93-year-old Granger man involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month has died.More >>
28-year-old arrested after firing gun in Parker
One suspect is in custody after a weapons offense on the 200 Block of Main Street in Parker, Washington.More >>
Driving safety for the solar eclipse
How to stay safe if you're driving to see the solar eclipse.More >>
Public works building fire in Toppenish causes estimated $1 million in damage
This afternoon, a fire broke out at a public works building in Toppenish.More >>
Granger police chief steps down after making agreement with City
After more than a year and a half, the uncertainty and controversy surrounding Granger Police Chief Robert Perales is finally over.More >>
One man in Yakima is gathering quite a car collection
James Grimes has a lot of toy and diecast cars. He has close to 300, to be exact.More >>
