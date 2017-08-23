Rep. Newhouse responds to viewer questions at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

PASCO, WA - Congressman Dan Newhouse was in town for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon today. He covered a lot of hot topics such as immigration and Hanford.

Today's luncheon was a bit different from ones in the past because Rep. Newhouse didn't spend the entire time speaking with the audience; he answered questions.

In fact, reporter Jaclyn Selesky asked some questions our viewers had from a Facebook post we made.

Kyle Paskewitz among many others asked about family law reform, but Rep. Newhouse didn't know much about that issue.

"None of the committees that I serve on is dealing with that issue specifically right now, so I can't comment," Rep. Newhouse said. "So I can't comment what's in front of congress currently."

Marta Blunt asked: "What are the plans on bringing more jobs to the area?"

"Our tax code, the system that we have in place now, does not necessarily encourage job growth and investment back into people's companies," Rep. Newhouse said, "so we're looking at ways that we can actually make that happen to increase the number of jobs provided to companies can grow and prosper, higher more people, pay higher wages."

The last question comes from Beth Gibson. She asked about social security, specifically how Congress is protecting it from being wrongfully used as part of the federal budget.

"As far as I know that has been a problem over the years that Congress has done that," said Rep. Newhouse. "We already owe the social security administration a lot of money and my goal is to make sure that we keep social security, medicare, all these programs sustainable into the future. So being a part of the appropriations committee, being engaged in the budget process, I'm going to be a strong advocate for doing just that."