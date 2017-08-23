Is REM sleep a key to being healthy? - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Is REM sleep a key to being healthy?

BOSTON, MA - More evidence is out today linking sleep problems to dementia.

The latest research suggests a lack of REM sleep may lead to a higher risk of cognitive decline.

Scientists at Boston University tracked over 300 adults who had undergone an overnight sleep study in middle age. Patients who spent less time in REM sleep, or took longer to enter it, were more likely to develop dementia than those who got adequate REM sleep.

