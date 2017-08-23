A new way to play: Powerball now has an app

WASHINGTON - Powerball fever is happening right now across the U.S. Some lucky person could be $700 million richer later tonight, but technology is changing the way you will play the lottery.

One day you may not have time to leave the house to get your hands on a lotto ticket. Well soon, you'll be able to get your Powerball ticket right from your phone.

Yesterday, lottery.com launched their own app. Right now, there are only a few states where users can play the Powerball on their phone, including Minnesota, Texas, and New Hampshire.

Here in Washington, we'll still have to wait for that option to become available. But right now, you can still use the app's scanning ability for multiple games. If you win, the app will notify you right away.

But even if you have a physical ticket or the app, even the Powerball host knows what's at stake tonight.

"I just get excited at the thought of somebody winning really big," said Laura Johnson, Powerball host. "I think the moment before the draw I always get little butterflies in my stomach. Just imagining somebody winning, that's the part that I love."

More in-app ticket play states will be added in the coming weeks and months.

You can download the app on your phone by going to lottery.com. You'll enter in your phone number and get a text that will take you to the app store to download it. And when you do, you'll get one free ticket! According to a lottery.com representative, the free ticket will be waiting in your account until Washington becomes a live play state.