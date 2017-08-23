Public works building fire in Toppenish causes estimated $1 million in damage

TOPPENISH, WA - This afternoon, a fire broke out at a public works building in Toppenish. Firefighters were called out at 2:40, and 30 firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

"It's still under investigation, but we believe the fire started was started by an employee who was cleaning out a paint gun using some thinners and paint cleaner," said Toppenish Fire Chief Timothy Smith.

At least six city vehicles and three personal cars were lost, including forklifts and other valuable equipment. The damage didn't stop there. Debris landed on the roof of Nina Gonzales' house, setting it on fire.

"We're downwind from where the fire was; debris flying everywhere," Gonzales said. "My daughter smelled something from inside of the house, she came outside, I'm looking for my other children and she says, 'mom, mom the roof is on fire.'"

Only the outside of Gonzales' home was damaged. Firefighters estimate the fire caused more than one million dollars in damage.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

The fire is still under investigation.