Ten arrested in prostitution sting; local agencies want public to be aware

RICHLAND, WA - The expression "out of sight, out of mind" can have dangerous connotations. Last Thursday and Friday, ten people were arrested in a prostitution sting, including a pediatrician from Kadlec Medical Center.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky found out today that prostitution isn't uncommon in our area...it's just not happening out in the open.

Unlike in bigger cities, where you might see it in broad daylight, here in the Tri-Cities things have shifted online, which is how the undercover operation was facilitated.

Lieutenant Chris Lee with the Richland Police Department told us this kind of investigation can also lead them to other illegal activities happening in our area, like human trafficking.

"It does make for a safer community," said Lt. Lee. "Our hotels, our housing, those types of things. Because a lot of times these activities bring on a whole host of other activities that occur with them."

Because prostitution has a much heavier online presence, detectives say that makes their job more challenging. It also allows the market to open up to people who may not even live in our area.

This undercover sting operation was the first multi-agency effort, which included Richland and Kennewick Police Departments as well as the Benton County Sheriff's Office.