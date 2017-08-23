Grab your senior park pass before it goes from $10 to $80

BURBANK, WA - For the first time in 23 years, the price of a Senior Park Pass is going to change. This lifetime pass that provides access to areas like national parks is going from $10 to $80.

Reporter Karly Tinsley learned that the reason this is happening is because Congress passed legislation saying that seniors should have to pay the same price as the rest of the public.

However, what some people don't know is that this new pass for seniors is a lifetime pass, meaning it's a one-time fee, whereas everyone else will have to pay $80 annually.

Congress also made it a little easier on seniors by allowing them to buy an annual pass for $20 a year, and then after four years, they can exchange it for a lifetime pass. That way they don't have to pay the $80 all up front.

Karly Tinsley spoke with Dan Haas, a visitor services manager who works at the McNary Wildlife Refuge office, who says they're expecting lots of foot traffic these next couple of days. Quite a few people came in today to grab their pass before the price changes.

But Haas says that this new pass isn't that bad of a deal.

"Well, and even at 80 dollars this is still a great deal," Haas said. "If you go to Yellowstone I think the entry fee is around 25 dollars per person, so the pass generally gets four people in your twenty dollars ahead the first time you use it, assuming you have a car-full."

So since they expect there will be lots of people coming to get their pass before Monday's price change, they are going to be open through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.