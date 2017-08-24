Five People Hailed as HereosPosted: Updated:
18-year-old arrested for DUI
An 18-year-old is in police custody this morning for driving under the influence.More >>
Five People Hailed as Hereos
Five people are being hailed as heroes tonight, after pulling an 81 year old man from his burning car.More >>
Ten arrested in prostitution sting; local agencies want public to be aware
The expression "out of sight, out of mind" can have dangerous connotations.More >>
Rep. Newhouse responds to viewer questions at Chamber of Commerce luncheon
Congressman Dan Newhouse was in town for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon today.More >>
Two dead after fiery crash near Naches
Highway 12 is back open at milepost 190 near Naches after an accident forced it to close for a few hours.More >>
Deputies think person of interest in shooting heading to California
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are now saying the person of interest involved in a shooting last week may be heading to southern California.More >>
Patient rescued after falling near Palouse Falls
One person is recovering at a Spokane hospital after falling near Palouse Falls over the weekend.More >>
Fire on Hanford Reach land burns about 700 acres
Firefighters are now saying high voltage lines may have caused the fire burning on Hanford Reach land.More >>
Everyone okay after mattress catches fire inside home
Benton County firefighters tell NBC Right Now everyone is okay after a mattress caught on fire inside a house in Richland Wednesday morning.More >>
Five men in jail in connection to Friday's shooting on Highway 395
Five men are in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at a driver before Friday's shooting on Highway 395.More >>
