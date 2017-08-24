Five People Hailed as Hereos

PASCO, WA - Five people are being hailed as heroes tonight, after pulling an 81 year old man from his burning car.

Pasco police and Washington State Patrol were were called to the scene of a single car crash on Highway 12 at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. They say the 81 year old driver from Kennewick, was driving east on E. Lewis Place, when he became confused. That's when he crashed into the DOT fence along the highway. His car then got stuck in weeds, which caused a brush fire that spread to the car.

Several drivers on Highway 12 noticed the car on fire, and stopped to help. The driver of the car that was on fire was conscious, but was unable to unlock the doors or get out on his own. As the car fire grew, a team of people began to assemble at the crash sight. One of the drivers that stopped, grabbed a hammer from his car and working together, they smashed open the window, and opened the passenger door, freeing the driver.

They were able to pull him across the street to safety, before the car became completely engulfed in flames. All of this took place before first responders arrived on scene.

Fortunately, the driver of the car wasn't injured, but was taken to Lourdes to be evaluated, while fire crews extinguished the car and brush fire. Police have not released the man's name yet, as they are still working to notify his family.