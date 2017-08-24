18-year-old arrested for DUI

KENNEWICK, WA - An 18-year-old is in police custody this morning for driving under the influence. Kennewick Police say Angel Maldonado was driving east on 10th Avenue near Edison Street when he drove off the road and crashed into a fence, causing the car to roll.

Luckily, Angel and his passenger only suffered minor injuries.

After investigating, they found out Angel had been drinking. He's now being held in the Benton County Jail for Driving Under the Influence.