Scammers using scare tactics on locals
If you've received a call lately from someone asking for money and claiming to be from the police, you may have been a part of a phone scam.More >>
Five people hailed as heroes after rescuing man from burning car
Five people are being hailed as heroes tonight, after pulling an 81-year-old man from his burning car.More >>
Solution underway for stench in Stanfield caused by dog food plant
If you've driven through Stanfield at all the last few months, there's no doubt you've caught a whiff of the smell lingering throughout town from the 3-D IdaPro potato processing plant.More >>
Oregon wildlife officials authorize killing of two wolves
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of two wolves from a pack in northeastern Oregon.More >>
18-year-old arrested for DUI
An 18-year-old is in police custody this morning for driving under the influence.More >>
Ten arrested in prostitution sting; local agencies want public to be aware
The expression "out of sight, out of mind" can have dangerous connotations.More >>
Rep. Newhouse responds to viewer questions at Chamber of Commerce luncheon
Congressman Dan Newhouse was in town for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon today.More >>
Two dead after fiery crash near Naches
Highway 12 is back open at milepost 190 near Naches after an accident forced it to close for a few hours.More >>
Deputies think person of interest in shooting heading to California
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are now saying the person of interest involved in a shooting last week may be heading to southern California.More >>
Patient rescued after falling near Palouse Falls
One person is recovering at a Spokane hospital after falling near Palouse Falls over the weekend.More >>
