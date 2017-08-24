One dead, one injured after I-90 fire causes 4-car crash

UPDATE:

KITTITAS, WA - On Thursday at around 10:42 a.m., four vehicles traveling eastbound on I-90 were affected by nearby wildfire smoke and got into a four-car pileup. One person is dead.

All four vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-90 in one lane, just 10 miles east of Kittitas, when their vision was obscured by smoke from a wildfire just in the median.

The driver of the first car, 58-year-old Rubio Natividad and passenger 57-year-old Leticia Rubio slowed down in the lane for stopping traffic from smoke. 59-year-old Jerry Sanders' semi struck them from behind, and then a truck and trailer driven by 61-year-old Christie Merrick with passenger 93-year-old Grace Bronn struck the semi from behind. Merrick's vehicle jackknifed and was struck by a fourth vehicle.

The first two vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder. Merrick's vehicle came to rest blocking both lanes, and the fourth vehicle drove to the rest area.

Merrick was injured and transported by aid to Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Bronn was transported by aid but was then declared deceased at the hospital.

No one else was injured. Everyone was wearing seat belts. No drugs or alcohol was involved.

The cause of the accident was determined to be heavy smoke and poor visibility.

