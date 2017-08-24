Kristina on the Course: Speaking with Jeff Ellison about the Nor - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kristina on the Course: Speaking with Jeff Ellison about the Northwest Open

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kristina Shalhoup, Anchor / Reporter
Connect

WALLA WALLA, WA - For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Jeff Ellison, CEO of the PNW Section of PGA Of America about the Northwest Open.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures