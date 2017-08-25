Woman arrested after hitting multiple cars and leading officers on chase

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still investigating after a Richland woman drove into multiple cars in a neighborhood before leading officers on a chase.

Officers tell NBC Right Now the woman drove into cars, garbage cans and even tried hitting citizens near West 6th and 5th in Kennewick around 1:00 Friday morning. Police responded and the woman led them on a low speed chase. Eventually she stopped near Muellers Cemetery off Union Street and was taken into custody.

Police have taken her to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

Luckily no one was inside the cars at the time of the accident. Police say they don't know why she was in the area and none of the victims knew the woman. They don't think alcohol was a factor.