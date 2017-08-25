Suspect leads deputies and police on high speed chase

TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who led them on a high speed chase.

A deputy tried stopping a car for speeding near E Branch Road and Highway 22 near Toppenish. The suspect stopped at first, then drove off. The suspect drove through Toppenish and a police officer joined in the chase.

As the driver left town a deputy saw a gun being thrown from the car. He led them to the city of Grandview hitting speeds higher than 100 miles per hour. The suspect got into town then lost and lost control of his car on the 100 Block of C Street and crashed into a house.

The suspect then ran away on foot. Luckily no one got hurt. Deputies have recovered the gun that the suspect threw.

Deputies are looking for a Hispanic Toppenish resident. Charges will be forwarded to the Prosecutor's office for attempting to elude and unlawful possession of a firearm.

No names are being released at this time.