45-year-old Hermiston man dies after losing control of truck

KENNEWICK, WA - Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident just south of Kennewick. Just after 1:00 Friday morning, 45-year-old Kenneth Nichols of Hermiston was driving eastbound on Interstate 82 about 11 miles south of Kennewick.

Troopers say he lost control of his truck, over-corrected, and rolled. He died at the scene.

WSP says they don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.