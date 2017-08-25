Police arrest suspect while investigating vehicle prowls

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are reminding you to lock your doors after arresting a suspect that could be related to vehicle prowls.

Officers tell us around 3:00 Friday morning they were doing extra patrols when they saw a suspect running towards the 700 Block of Johnston Avenue. NBC Right Now was the only station on scene while they set up containment in the area. They found a man with felony warrants hiding on private property and arrested him.

Officers are still investigating but say it's very important to make sure you don't leave valuables in your car and lock it up. In the last couple weeks, there have been about 60 vehicle prowls in the area. A lot of these happen between 10 p.m. And 3 a.m.